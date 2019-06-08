Raiders are ready to roll in derby

SUCCESS: The Raiders after defeating Murwillumbah last season to go through to their first NRRRL grand final.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Tweed Coast players believe they have the defence equipped to withstand a Mustangs onslaught this weekend.

The rivals clash for the second time this season, with the Raiders enjoying the most recent success against the second-placed side.

Captain Guy Lanston said his side was looking forward to the contest with its cross-town foe.

"It should be a good battle in the forwards, and our pack has needed to step up the past few weeks which they have responded really well , so if they keep doing their jobs I'm confident we can find some points on the back of that,” Lanston said.

He said his side had worked on simplifying its defence, which worked wonders last weekend against the Cougars.

Lanston believed a simple and basic defencive structure would be key to stopping the experienced attacking weapons from Murwillumbah.

"We've wound it back to really basic shape, which set us up for the win against Casino,” he said.

"So if we stick to that and complete the basics, I'm really confident our defence is good enough to hold them out.

"We definitely know what they are capable of if we don't turn up.”

Tweed Coast will leap-frog the Mustangs on the ladder if the side gets the win away from home

Kick-off for Sunday's round 10 clash between the Mustangs and Raiders will be at 2.45pm.

The first game of the day will be the LLT Premiership match at 10.45am, and will be played in Murwillumbah at Stan Sercombe Oval.