Raiders confident ahead of LLT Premiership semi final

Tweed Coast will face Casino this weekend in round nine of the LLT Premiership. Josie Thacker Photography

TWEED COAST has not lost a match in the LLT Premiership since their round two defeat to minor premiers Marist Brothers.

Since then the Raiders have won all but one game, a 6-all draw with Marist Brothers, which established Tweed Coast as a premiership threat.

The Raiders play Casino this weekend in a qualifying final between second and third.

The winner will go on to face the minor premiers for a spot in the grand final, while the losing side will face an elimination match with either Cudgen or Byron Bay.

Tweed Coast coach Trudi Carter said despite her side's success for the majority of 2019, the finals would present a different challenge.

"Casino have a couple of really good players so we need to shut them down," Carter said.

"We will need to be disciplined in our attack and keep defending how we have all year.

"The ladies are focused and ready for the first semi final, they have been aiming for this all year and have been committed."

Casino have also been in terrific form heading into the semi finals series.

The Cougars have won eight of their last nine matches, as they stormed into third spot on the ladder.

They will present a challenge to the Raiders this Sunday, but the Tweed Coast side are confident they can handle any situation.

The Raiders have had their fair share of injury concerns throughout 2019, which has helped them become a versatile side according to their coach.

"The key to our success thus far is playing as a squad," she said.

"Whether you start the game or come off the bench, every member has got us to where we are."

Kick off for Sunday's qualifying final will be at 10.30am at Stan Sercombe Oval, Murwillumbah.