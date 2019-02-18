Raiders cruise to big win in Challenge Cup

CHALLENGE CUP: Tweed Coast Raiders and Coffs Harbour Comets together after their Challenge Cup contest.

CHALLENGE CUP: Tweed Coast Raiders and Coffs Harbour Comets together after their Challenge Cup contest. Contributed

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Tweed Coast Raiders have made an emphatic statement to their rivals that they will not be slowing down in 2019.

The defending NRRRL champions played their opening game of the season in the NSW Challenge Cup against Group 2 premiers Coffs Harbour Comets.

The Raiders were prolific in attack and defence and walked away with a commanding 62-0 victory.

The win progresses the Raiders to the next round of the knock-out competition, and give the club plenty of confidence ahead of the NRRRL season.

A crowd of roughly 1000 were at Les Burger Field to watch the Raiders produce an encouraging performance.

Dom Murray was a stand-out performer for the Tweed Coast side, running in three tries in a man-of-the-match effort.

Brayden Evans was brilliant in attack ,causing plenty of headaches for the Comets throughout the afternoon.

Evans crossed the line once but did most of his damage with the boot, slotting eight conversions in the win.

Club president Tony Mason said the victory was a testament to the hard work the squad had put into the off season. Mason said he was impressed with the Lansten brothers who he believes were a devastating force in the 62-point win and are priming themselves for another good year with the club.