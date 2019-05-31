Raiders eye win against top Cougars

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Tweed Coast Raiders will cement themselves in the top-four of the NRRRL Premiership this week with a win over Casino.

This weekend's round nine clash between the third placed Raiders and second placed Cougars shapes to be the match of the round.

A victory for the Raiders of 10 points or more would mean they leapfrog the Cougars into second spot, but the win will more importantly give them breathing space from the teams fifth and below.

Captain Guy Lanston said his side had talked about the importance of getting a victory this weekend.

"This week is pretty important, Casino have had an impressive run to start the season,” Lanston said.

"We just need to keep wining and keep up what we have practised.”

Lanston said his side had already pin-pointed the Cougars halves as danger-men for the clash.

"Their halves are pretty experience, they will lead them around.

”They have a good kicking game so our back-three are going to have to work pretty hard and then we just need to control their forwards.”