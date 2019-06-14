Raiders forced into different positions after injury curse

LEAGUE-TAG: The Tweed Coast Raiders have no room for error this weekend, despite the gap between them and their opponents on the ladder.

The second-placed Raiders travel to Kyogle this weekend to face the 11th placed Turkeys, who have managed just two wins this season.

However the Raiders go into this contest depleted, with as many as six regular players missing this week.

This has meant the side has had to reshuffle their positions, which will test their abilities this Sunday.

"We cannot afford a lapse in concentration because the girls are playing in different positions this week,” Raiders coach Trudi Carter said.

"Over the last two weeks at training we have made sure the girls became familiar with two different positions.”

While the Turkeys are near the foot of the ladder, they will come into this weekend's fixture with some confidence.

Kyogle were able to grind out a 12-8 win last weekend against Evans Head, and will be aiming to exploit a Raiders side with brand-new combinations on the field.

Kick-off for the round 11 clash will be on Sunday at 10.45am, at New Park on Summerland Way in Kyogle.