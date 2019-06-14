Menu
Login
CHARGING FORWARD: Raiders league-tag player Jess Aitkens taking a run earlier in the LLT Premiership season.
CHARGING FORWARD: Raiders league-tag player Jess Aitkens taking a run earlier in the LLT Premiership season. Josie Thacker Photography
Rugby League

Raiders forced into different positions after injury curse

Michael Doyle
by
14th Jun 2019 3:00 PM

LEAGUE-TAG: The Tweed Coast Raiders have no room for error this weekend, despite the gap between them and their opponents on the ladder.

The second-placed Raiders travel to Kyogle this weekend to face the 11th placed Turkeys, who have managed just two wins this season.

However the Raiders go into this contest depleted, with as many as six regular players missing this week.

This has meant the side has had to reshuffle their positions, which will test their abilities this Sunday.

"We cannot afford a lapse in concentration because the girls are playing in different positions this week,” Raiders coach Trudi Carter said.

"Over the last two weeks at training we have made sure the girls became familiar with two different positions.”

While the Turkeys are near the foot of the ladder, they will come into this weekend's fixture with some confidence.

Kyogle were able to grind out a 12-8 win last weekend against Evans Head, and will be aiming to exploit a Raiders side with brand-new combinations on the field.

Kick-off for the round 11 clash will be on Sunday at 10.45am, at New Park on Summerland Way in Kyogle.

league tag llt premi nrrrl 2019 trudi carter tweed coast raiders
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Famous psychic to take Tweed on a paranormal experience

    Famous psychic to take Tweed on a paranormal experience

    Offbeat The psychic says she saw her first ghost at age four.

    New hospital given green light

    New hospital given green light

    Health The project has received a major approval.

    Man hurt after 10m fall down embankment

    Man hurt after 10m fall down embankment

    News Critical care paramedic and chopper doctor winched to scene

    New Tweed cafe showcases region's produce

    New Tweed cafe showcases region's produce

    Food & Entertainment The new cafe is set on 200 acres in Tweed Heads South.