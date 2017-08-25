Raiders get ready for Rams attack

FLYING under the radar ahead of tomorrow's Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League minor semi-final is just fine by the Tweed Coast Raiders.

After finishing the season with three straight losses, the Raiders found their rhythm in last week's elimination final in a convincing win over Casino, to set up Saturday's match against Marist Brothers.

While Raiders president Josh Sattler said the side had dropped the ball late and would be wearing the underdog tag for the final, there was no doubt they were back in top form.

Now playing like "robots”, Sattler issued a warning for the Rams, who the Raiders had the measure of during the season.

"Their (Rams) papers are spruiking they should win by eight, but at the end of the day, we've beat them twice and we're more confident this week than last week,” Sattler said.

"Good luck to any team trying to rattle us, they'll (Rams) have to turn up ready to play football otherwise they'll be going home.

"I think we're the best team in the competition, so executing with discipline and completing our sets will be our focus and I think we'll come away with a win.”

Passion may have revived the club after a five-year absence, but it was a line in the sand moment that has seen the Tweed Coast Raiders shine.

After rejoining the league in 2016, the Raiders have created a strong culture which Sattler said was akin to a band of brothers committed to a team-first ethos.

Going from strength to strength, Sattler said the club's "no d***head policy” and focus on building a sustainable future was reflected in their finals run.

"Off the field, our culture is really good and that's been a two-year process,” he said.

"There's young blokes coming up through under-18s and we have three starting side this week. We've got really good depth.

"We act as one, so I think it's evident the boys are confident and we're in a really good place at the moment.”

With Cudgen - who meet minor premiers Ballina in the major semi-final on Sunday - also in form, Sattler had a bold prediction for this year's grand final.

"I see Cudgen winning by 16. I'm pretty confident we'll be playing them in a grand final,” Sattler said.

The game gets underway at Crozier Field, Lismore, at 2.45pm on Saturday.