Raiders get win, defeat for Hornets

TOP FOUR: Tweed Coast has withstood a stern fight from Mullumbimby in the NRRRL. PICTURED: Tweed Coast front-rower Luke Toon against Kyogle earlier this season. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

TWEED Coast has maintained fourth spot on the Northern Rivers Rugby League ladder with an eight- point win last weekend.

The Raiders were able to withstand stern effort from the Giants to record the 18-10 win at Les Burger Field.

The victory keeps the Raiders in fourth on the ladder, still two points behind Casino in third place.

Tweed Coast will have a big opportunity to cement themselves in the semi-finals when they face Evans Head next weekend.

It was not a happy day for the Cudgen Hornets who have fallen two points adrift of the tip five after losing to Byron Bay.

The Red Devils welcomed back their captain-coach Todd Carney for the important clash and were able to pile on the points in a convincing win.

The 51-24 victory means Byron Bay are now in outright fifth on the premiership table, leap-frogging the Hornets in sixth.

Cudgen face an almost must-win game next weekend against Kyogle.

In the other games last weekend, Casino had a hard-fought 18-10 win over Kyogle at New Park, Kyogle.

Due to the wet weather, the game between Marist Brothers and Northern United had to be called off.