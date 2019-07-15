Raiders in third after huge win

Kyogle centre Sam Nicholson in action against the Tweed Coast Raiders in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League.

Kyogle centre Sam Nicholson in action against the Tweed Coast Raiders in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League. Ursula Bentley

TWEED Coast have worked themselves into form with a comfortable win over last placed Evans Head last weekend.

The defending premiers set out to put in a complete performance and achieved that with a 60-0 win.

The win moves the Raiders into third on the competition ladder, after Casino were defeated at home by Byron Bay.

The Raiders and Byron Bay will meet this weekend in what could be a semi final preview.

Murwillumbah also bounced back from disappointment the previous week to account for Northern United.

The Mustangs, who sit second on the Northern Rivers Rugby League ladder, were aiming to rectify the heavy loss they sustained against top of the table Ballina.

The 60-12 win over United cemented the Mustangs foot-hold in the top-two.

Murwillumbah will be at home next weekend for their rivalry clash with the Cudgen Hornets.

In the other game on the weekend, Mullumbimby and Marist Brothers played out a nail-biter at Crozier Field.

The Giants were able to snatch a late win, 23-22 over Marist Brothers.