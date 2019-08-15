Raiders ready to rock and roll

HOLDING FIRM: Raiders captain Guy Lanston said his side needed to be strong in defence against the Hornets.

THE premiers know it is all or nothing this weekend, but they believe they have the game that thrives in these situations.

Tweed Coast travels to Cudgen on Saturday afternoon for their Ladbrokes Northern River Regional Rugby League elimination final with the Hornets.

The Raiders were on the brink of defeating the Hornets at home last weekend and knocking them out of the finals series, before a late try snatched a 24-all draw.

Raiders captain Guy Lanston said his side was confident they had the ability to grind out a win this weekend, considering they were able to do it last season on their way to the premiership.

“We will stay in the grind and I am pretty confident we can come away with the win,” he said.

“I think if we back ourselves and trust our game plan we will be fine.

“Defensively we know we have to be on.”

Despite falling short of knocking off the Hornets last weekend, Lanston said his side had focused all week on fixing little errors in their game.

“We’ve looked at the video and found some areas we can be better at,” he said.

The Raiders come into the contest not having won a game since they defeated Evans Head 60-0, at home in round 15.