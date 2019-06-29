Menu
CHARGING FORWARD: Raiders league-tag player Jess Aitkens taking a run earlier in the LLT premiership season. Josie Thacker Photography
Rugby League

Raiders ready to rock Rams in top-of-the-table showdown

Michael Doyle
by
29th Jun 2019 6:00 AM
THE two best teams in the LLT Premiership will collide this weekend in one of the most anticipated games of the NRRRL season to date.

Tweed Coast and Marist Brothers have been the standout sides in the league tag competition this year, and sit first and second on the table.

Marist Brothers have not lost a game all season, and look destined to win the minor premiership if they win this weekend.

Tweed Coast are on a 10-game winning streak, with their only loss all season all the way back in round two - against Marist Brothers.

This weekend's fixture will be played at Les Burger Field in Cabarita, and will provide a psychological boost to the victors heading into the semi-finals.

While they go into the round-13 clash as the underdogs, Tweed Coast coach Trudi Carter says her side is full of confidence.

Carter said her squad of players believed they could be the first side to defeat the Rams in the 2019 season, declaring "they are definitely beatable”.

"The confidence is building because we have had so many injuries and so many people out each week and we still have been able to get good results,” Carter said.

"Players have been out of position for the last few weeks but we will finally have substitutes, and players will know their position and know their role.”

The Raiders have the second-best defence in the competition this season, only conceding 44 points.

Carter admitted her side would have to be at their best to stop the Rams, who have the best attack in the league.

"Our defence is good, but we need to make some changes to our defence to cover some of their players,” she said

"We will need to condense the middle of the defence.

"We will need to work hard on our exits out of our own end so we are not constantly defending our line.”

Carter said her side would be working on moving the ball across the field at training this week in an effort to create as many opportunities to score against the ladder leaders.

Kick-off for the top-of-the-table clash will be at 10.45am on Sunday.

Tweed Daily News

