Raiders sound warning shot to rivals with win

LEAGUE TAG: Tweed Coast have sounded a warning shot to their premiership rivals with a good win over fellow title contenders last weekend.

In the last round before the finals series, Tweed Coast defeated Cudgen 20-0 at Ned Byrne Oval.

The win continues Tweed Coast's unbeaten run which stretches back to round two, and sets them up for a semi-final this weekend against Casino.

Cudgen have dropped back to fourth with the loss and will now host the elimination final against Byron Bay.

Marist Brothers maintained their unbeaten run in 2019 defeating Evans Head 16-4 to secure the minor premiership.

They will have the first week of the finals off and will host the winner of Tweed Coast and Casino in the second week of the finals.

In other round 18 fixtures of the LLT Premiership, Northern United defeated Kyogle 18-6, Ballina defeated Byron Bay 16-0, Casino beat Lower Clarence 48-0 and Mullumbimby defeated Murwillumbah 10-4.