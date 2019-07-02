Menu
Tweed Coast drew with Marist Brothers six-all. Josie Thacker Photography
Rugby League

Raiders sound warning shot to title rivals

Michael Doyle
by
2nd Jul 2019 9:07 AM
LEAGUE TAG: The Tweed Coast Raiders have sounded a warning shot to the competition front-runners.

In a battle between the two top sides in the LLT Premiership, the Raiders and Marist Brothers Rams could not be split after 50 minutes.

The six-all draw is the only blemish on the Rams record in 2019, winning all their other games.

The result leaves the Raiders still two points behind the Rams in second place.

Coach Trudi Carter said she was thrilled with her side's determination.

"Our defence was the strongest part of our game,” Carter said.

"The discipline and the dropped ball during the game is what let us down, but on the positive side we really dug deep and played as a team.”

The win will give the Raiders plenty of confidence heading into the semi finals.

In other games last weekend, Cudgen defeated Northern United 22-0.

Murwillumbah kept their season alive with a tough 12-8 win over Lower Clarence.

Casino edged out a 14-12 win over Ballina.

Mullumbimby were too good for Kyogle 28-6 and Byron Bay defeated Evans Head 16-6.

Tweed Daily News

