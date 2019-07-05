Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tweed Coast Raiders LLT coach Trudi Carter.
Tweed Coast Raiders LLT coach Trudi Carter. Supplied
Rugby League

Raiders take it game by game in fight for semis spot

Michael Doyle
by
5th Jul 2019 11:00 AM

MAINTAINING unity and communication on the field is the focus for Raiders coach Trudi Carter and her side this weekend.

On the back of a hard-fought draw against undefeated Marist Brothers, the Raiders are at home this weekend against Mullumbimby.

The Giants are sixth on the ladder and are in a mid-field battle to claim the lower semi-finals places.

The two sides met in round four, when the Raiders took out the tight contest 14-6.

Carter said her side was still taking it one week at a time and were not getting ahead of themselves by focusing on the future.

"We need to keep going on our communication through out the game which really improved in last week's game,” she said.

"Mullumbimby will be a hard game and we can't take them easy at all, they always put up a great fight.”

Kick-off for the contest will be at 10.45am on Sunday at Les Burger Field, Cabarita.

league tag llt premiership nrrrl trudi carter tweed coast raiders tweed rugby league
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Council confusion and chaos leads to documents being opened

    premium_icon Council confusion and chaos leads to documents being opened

    Council News It seems Tweed residents will be allowed to view legal advice given to council but only due to a bizarre misjudgement, and the mayor using her authority

    Workers urged to check their pay slips

    Workers urged to check their pay slips

    News Pay rise should be in play for more than two million Aussies

    • 5th Jul 2019 11:29 AM
    Calculate how much cash you’ll get from tax cuts

    premium_icon Calculate how much cash you’ll get from tax cuts

    News Use our calculator to find out how much cash you’ll get back

    ‘Illegal phoenix’ allegation levelled at tour company

    premium_icon ‘Illegal phoenix’ allegation levelled at tour company

    Business Company went bust owing close to $1 million