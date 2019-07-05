Raiders take it game by game in fight for semis spot

MAINTAINING unity and communication on the field is the focus for Raiders coach Trudi Carter and her side this weekend.

On the back of a hard-fought draw against undefeated Marist Brothers, the Raiders are at home this weekend against Mullumbimby.

The Giants are sixth on the ladder and are in a mid-field battle to claim the lower semi-finals places.

The two sides met in round four, when the Raiders took out the tight contest 14-6.

Carter said her side was still taking it one week at a time and were not getting ahead of themselves by focusing on the future.

"We need to keep going on our communication through out the game which really improved in last week's game,” she said.

"Mullumbimby will be a hard game and we can't take them easy at all, they always put up a great fight.”

Kick-off for the contest will be at 10.45am on Sunday at Les Burger Field, Cabarita.