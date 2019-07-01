Menu
Raiders player Dan Willoughby. Josie Thacker Photography
Rugby League

Raiders tough in victory

Michael Doyle
by
1st Jul 2019 4:00 PM
RUGBY LEAGUE: Tweed Coast has moved into outright fourth on the NRRRL Premiership ladder with a grinding win at home last weekend.

The Raiders hosted Marist Brothers in a game they could ill afford to lose.

The defending premiers were solid and were able to grind out a 22-12 win over the Rams.

With Kyogle falling to the Giants, Tweed Coast sits alone on 16 competition points and are two points behind Casino who lost to Ballina.

The Raiders now turn their attention to the Giants, in a match which they will go into as favourites.

Marist Brothers will have an away game this weekend when they face Northern United on Sunday.

Byron Bay has moved into fifth on the ladder after they comfortably defeated Evans Head on Sunday.

This is the first time the Red Devils have been in the top five on the NRRRL ladder since round five.

