Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Daily Telegraph
Daily Telegraph
Crime

Raids after alleged terror plot on police stations

by Janey Fife-Yeomans and Mark Morri
2nd Jul 2019 12:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO men have been arrested in counter-terrorism raids this morning after threats made on social media against targets including police stations.

A third men was arrested on unrelated charges but he is known to the other two.

Six search warrants were executed across various addresses in western and south-west Sydney.

A combined National Police Operation has foiled an alleged terror plot in Sydney. Picture: Nine News
A combined National Police Operation has foiled an alleged terror plot in Sydney. Picture: Nine News


The NSW Joint Counter Terrorism Team (JCTT) including state and federal police arrested the men at Toongabbie, Greenacre, Canada Bay, Chester Hill and Ingleburn.

The men - aged 20, 23, and 30 - are expected to be charged with criminal offences later today, police said.

One of those arrested is a Sydney teenager who was released from a Lebanese jail last year accused of planning to travel from lebanon to Syria to join IS

It is understood the planning was in the early stages.

Police are expected to hold a press conference this afternoon.

More Stories

counter terror raids crime editors picks sydney

Top Stories

    High speed crash: ‘He died as I held his head’

    premium_icon High speed crash: ‘He died as I held his head’

    News A towie has spoken about the heartbreaking moment he saw a teenager die after a horrific high speed smash. He’s still dealing with the consequences.

    Tweed councillor says nuclear power must be considered

    premium_icon Tweed councillor says nuclear power must be considered

    Council News Federal Richmond MP Justine Elliot has condemned the energy source.

    Tigers hold on for two-point win

    premium_icon Tigers hold on for two-point win

    AFL A blistering start from the Tigers gave them a 29-point lead

    Raiders sound warning shot to title rivals

    premium_icon Raiders sound warning shot to title rivals

    Rugby League Tweed Coast grind out a draw against undefeated Rams