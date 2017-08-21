Rail trail petition urging Canberra to add some steam

RAIL TRAIL PETITION: State MPs Thomas George (Lismore) and Geoff Provest (Tweed) have launched a petition calling for support for the Murwillumbah Rail Trail.

A PETITION highlighting the need for Federal funding to make the Northern Rivers Rail Trail a success has been launched.

Earlier this month, the NSW Government announced more than $6 million towards construction of the Northern Rivers Rail Trail with the Federal Government's Building Better Regions Fund expected to match this on a dollar-for-dollar basis.

But plans hit a snag when the Federal Government rejected an application for funding that would see the project get started.

Now Lismore MP Thomas George and Tweed MP Geoff Provest have launched a petition calling on their Federal counterparts to come to the table.

Mr George said the Northern Rivers Rail Trail had enormous potential to enhance the local tourism industry, create jobs and grow the regional economy.

"The positive flow-on effects from this tourism asset would be felt right across our regions with more heads on beds, and more tourist dollars ending up in the pockets of local businesspeople,” he said.

Mr Provest said it was disappointing the Federal Government had not supported the rail trail, given the strong community support for the project.

"This announcement is very disappointing but we aren't giving up on this project,” he said.

To sign the petition, go to Mr George's office in Lismore, or Mr Provest's office in Minjungbal Dve, Tweed Heads South.