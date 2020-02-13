Rain closes schools across the Tweed

STAY SAFE: Rain continues to fall across the Tweed causing road and school closures. Picture: Supplied.

RAIN continues to fall across the Tweed causing road and school closures.

According to figures from the Bureau of Meteorology Murwillumbah copped 175mm of rain overnight and Tweed Heads had more than 150mm.

Here’s a list of schools on the Tweed who are closed today.