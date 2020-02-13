Rain closes schools across the Tweed
RAIN continues to fall across the Tweed causing road and school closures.
According to figures from the Bureau of Meteorology Murwillumbah copped 175mm of rain overnight and Tweed Heads had more than 150mm.
Here’s a list of schools on the Tweed who are closed today.
- Dungay Public School
- Mount St Patrick College
- Mount St Patrick Primary School
- Sathya Sai College – Primary Campus
- St Joseph’s Primary School
- Stokers Siding Public School
- Tweed Heads South Public School
- Tweed Valley Adventist College
- Uniting Care Murwillumbah Preschool – closing at noon