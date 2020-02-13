Menu
STAY SAFE: Rain continues to fall across the Tweed causing road and school closures. Picture: Supplied.
Rain closes schools across the Tweed

Jodie Callcott
13th Feb 2020 11:06 AM

RAIN continues to fall across the Tweed causing road and school closures.

According to figures from the Bureau of Meteorology Murwillumbah copped 175mm of rain overnight and Tweed Heads had more than 150mm.

Here’s a list of schools on the Tweed who are closed today.

  • Dungay Public School
  • Mount St Patrick College
  • Mount St Patrick Primary School
  • Sathya Sai College – Primary Campus
  • St Joseph’s Primary School
  • Stokers Siding Public School
  • Tweed Heads South Public School
  • Tweed Valley Adventist College
  • Uniting Care Murwillumbah Preschool – closing at noon
