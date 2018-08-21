Rain coming our way, finally

RAIN could finally be coming our way with a high chance of showers, including possible thunderstorms, forecast for the Northern Rivers later this week.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a high chance of rain from Friday, when up to 15mm of rain could fall on the Tweed.

This will increase into the weekend, with up to 35mm of rain forecast for Saturday and 25mm for Sunday, including the chance of thunderstorms.

The Tweed can expect a high chance of rain this weekend. Pictured here are Harrison Powick and Amy van den Akker enjoying a splash after rain in the past. Scott Powick

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Anita Pyne said a trough moving across central areas of the state was likely to cause rain when it met moist air coming off the ocean.

"Into Friday and the weekend we've got a trough coming across central parts of NSW and we've got some moisture coming off the ocean from some winds coming from the north-east,” Ms Pyne said.

"These north-easterly winds will feed in some moisture and that will interact with that inland trough to produce some rainfall about the north-eastern parts of NSW on Friday, peaking into Saturday and the moving off to the east into Sunday.

"We are looking at a high chance of showers about the northern coastal parts and Northern Rivers district becoming more of a moderate to slight chance the further west - the further west and south you go the further chancier it goes.

"There's also going to be some thunderstorms associated with the system and thunderstorms can dump huge amounts of rain in one little spot but 5km down the road you might see barely anything. It could be quite patchy at this stage.”

Ms Pyne said while the rain would be welcome, it was unlikely to bring much relief to drought-stricken farmers.

"While it's not nothing, the soil moisture levels have been so low for so long it's probably going to take more than one rainfall event to provide any lasting relief on the drought situation,” she said.

The forecast followed a choppy day on the waters off the NSW coast today, with a warning about continuing dangerous surf conditions across much of the day.