RAIN: How much have you had at your place?

Matthew Purcell

SOME much-needed rain has fallen across the Northern Rivers overnight, with some Tweed town's receiving more than 50mm in the past 24 hours.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, a high pressure system will "continue to move slowly east over the next few days, generating showers east of The Divide, mostly along the northern half of the coast.”

In Tweed Heads, the chance of rain remains very high today at 95 per cent with a maximum temperature of 21C, with temperatures set to fall to 12C overnight.

In Murwillumbah, there is a 90 per cent chance of showers throughout today with the risk of thunder along the coastal fringe.

The maximum temperature is 20C and is set to plummet to 11C overnight.

Overnight rainfalls: