Rain set to ease, but be wary of more thunderstorms

Further heavy falls this week will only be associated to thunderstorms in Northern NSW.

THE heavy rainfall that has blasted Northern NSW is set to ease off in coming days but residents are warned possible thunderstorms could bring a dampener to weekend plans.

Meteorologist Alex Majchrowski said heavy rain falls in Northern NSW will only be associated with thunderstorms, and those could lead to flash flooding.

"Those thunderstorms might be located more towards inland than through the coast," he said.

"West of, and including, Lismore, is where the thunderstorms are more likely than in the coastal fringe."

"Also in that area west of, and including Lismore, damaging winds may be a feature on Friday.

"On Thursday there won't be a marine wind warning for coastal areas, but winds will be just below that threshold, so anyone heading out on the coastal waters will see north to north east winds, 20 to 25 knots for most of the day.

"After Wednesday, unless you happen to be under a thunderstorm, conditions should start to ease over the next several days."

The meteorologist said on Friday, apart of a chance of thunderstorms, there may be some light showers on the weekend but nothing like what we saw on Wednesday."

Mr Majchrowski said thunderstorm activity should ease from Saturday.

Forecast for Thursday, December 17

• Lismore: Showers. Possible storm. 5 to 25mm - 20C to 28C

• Byron Bay: Showers. Possible storm. 4 to 15mm - 22C to 26C

• Ballina: Showers. Possible storm. 4 to 15mm - 21C to 27C

• Tweed Head: Showers. 8 to 15mm. 23C to 28C.

• Murwillumbah: Showers. Possible storm. 8 to 25mm. 22C to 27C

• Evans Head: Showers. Possible storm. 4 to 15mm. 21C to 29C.