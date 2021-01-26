‘Raise a tinnie’: UK PM's cheeky Australia Day message

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson spruiked an iconic Australian product in a tongue-in-cheek message to those Down Under.

Boris Johnson first tried Tim Tams, and now he's spruiking Shapes as he "raises a tinnie" to celebrate Australia Day.

The British Prime Minister released a tongue-in-cheek video message to mark Australia Day, diverting from the gloom of the UK's coronavirus pandemic, as both countries continue to negotiate a free trade agreement.

Mr Johnson, who last year munched on Tim Tams as part of his push for a new trade deal, this time suggested he wanted to send more Shapes to Scotland.

And he told Brits, who can still buy Fosters at most supermarkets even though it's rarely sold in Australia, to raise a tinnie to his friends Down Under.

"If you're an Australian celebrating today, have a great time," he said.

"And if you're British, let's take a moment to celebrate the lucky country and raise a tinnie to Australia and all her people."

Britain has signed more than 60 trade deals, including a mammoth agreement with the European Union since it signed off on Brexit.

The Australian trade was meant to be one of the most straightforward, however, it has yet to put ink to paper.

Mr Johnson and Prime Minister Scott Morrison have been close, however, tensions were starting to bubble to the surface.

The Australian government was disappointed that Mr Johnson's camp did not push for Mr Morrison to speak at a recent climate change meeting.

And the UK government was frustrated and annoyed at Mr Morrison's comments on Melbourne's 3AW where he suggested that Britain's vaccine rollout was rushed and had cut corners.

Mr Morrison later clarified those remarks, confirming he was incorrect and was speaking based on the information he had at the time.

The two were likely to meet at the G7 Summit to be held at Carbis Bay in Cornwall, six hours south west of London in June.

The unlikely spot for the summit, will have a key focus on climate change, with the beach setting likely to be used as a metaphoric and physical backdrop.

Mr Morrison was also likely to attend a climate change conference in Glasgow, Scotland later this year.

Mr Johnson also joked in the video that he would like to have a bet with Mr Morrison on who tops the medal table at the Tokyo Olympics, assuming they go ahead this year.

