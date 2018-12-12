Raise your voice at Carols by the Coast

COME ALL YE FAITHFUL: Kingscliff Carols by the Coast musical director Geoff Dart helps the carollers warm up their voices for annual event which will be held at Rowan Robinson Park, Kingscliff next Tuesday.

COME ALL YE FAITHFUL: Kingscliff Carols by the Coast musical director Geoff Dart helps the carollers warm up their voices for annual event which will be held at Rowan Robinson Park, Kingscliff next Tuesday. Scott Powick

THE annual Kingscliff Christmas carols are on the move, but not too far, and will be held for the first time at Rowan Robinson park on Tuesday evening.

Organised by the Kingscliff Lions Club, the Kingscliff Carols on the Coast have been an institution in the town for nearly 40 years, bringing the community together to celebrate the festive season.

The free carols, starting at 6.50pm (NSW) will feature more groups this year and musical director Geoff Dart said the new venue would provide better viewing for the crowd and more space on stage for the performers.

"We will again have a number of school groups including the Lindisfarne Anglican College, Cudgen Primary, St Anthony's Kingscliff Primary and Kingscliff High and the Kingscliff Academy of Arts,” he said.

"There will be dance groups and the Melody Makers leading the carol singing and rising star Imogen Rain will also be performing.

"We are excited about performing in a new area and have our fingers crossed for fine weather.”

There will be food and drinks available, - every food purchase also comes with a raffle ticket to win a big TV - glow sticks will be on sale and of course Santa will be paying a visit at 8pm (NSW).

The Kingscliff Lions have been able to continue the Carols on the Coast tradition thanks to sponsorship from Kingscliff Bowls Club, Kingscliff Hotel, Kingscliff Chamber and the Star Gold Coast.