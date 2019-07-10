Menu
Raising funds to grant one last wish

Michael Doyle
by
10th Jul 2019 3:01 PM

HIS ARTWORK has graced the gaze of Tweed and Gold Coast residents for many years.

For a quarter of a century, Michael Upton has been displaying is immeasurable talent the communities he lived in.

But now the community is wanting to give back to the Murwillumbah-based artist, as he battles with stage four melanoma.

In a bid to help him fulfil one last goal in the time he has left, a fundraising evening has been planned for the Imperial Hotel, Murwillumbah, on Friday night.

Originally from Birmingham in England, money raised on the night will go towards helping Upton return to his home country to see family and friends possibly for the final time.

 

A fundraiser will be held for Murwillumbah artist Michael Upton this Friday night.
A fundraiser will be held for Murwillumbah artist Michael Upton this Friday night. Contributed

Long-time friend and fellow artist Graeme Stevenson said Upton was well-known in local art circles and he had exhibited on the Tweed, Gold Coast and overseas including England.

"He is a very talented guy and his realistic works, particularly of wildlife are amazing," Mr Stevenson said.

"We have featured him on our cable TV show Put Some Colour In Your Life and it's sad to think that his battle with cancer is taking such a toll on him."

The fundraiser will begin at 6pm on Friday, with a number of Mr Upton's original artworks up for auction, along with works from Mr Stevenson.

 

Some of Michael Upton's original artworks will be auctioned on Friday night.
Some of Michael Upton's original artworks will be auctioned on Friday night. Contributed

"The auction will be a great opportunity to pick up some fantastic art at a very reasonable price and help a guy who has been a big part of the art community on the Tweed," Mr Stevenson said.

The event will be in the public bar area of the hotel and was open to the public.

Tweed Daily News

