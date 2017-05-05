Rally to protest lack of housing for flood victims

Jodie Mullis and Mick Fielding with their daughters, Rhianon, 5, and Gemma, 3, are on the lookout for a house to rent after their previous home at Greenhills Caravan Park at South Murwillumbah was flooded on March 31.

TWEED residents are urged to join a rally in Murwillumbah tomorrow calling for more affordable housing as the region battles to provide new homes for flood victims.

More than a month after ex-tropical cyclone Debbie tore through the Tweed, devastating homes and businesses, dozens of residents remain without homes after losing everything in the flood.

Despite government assurances, many of the newly homeless remain in limbo, with few if any housing options in the Tweed.

The problem was exacerbated this week when residents of 15 permanent sites at two Chinderah caravan parks were given notice after insurers deemed their vans a health risk and uninhabitable.

The crisis comes on top of an already stretched system, with estimates more than 400 locals were already homeless before the flood.

Occupants of the Chinderah Lake Caravan Park survey rising flood waters as it swamps their caravans on March 31. Scott Powick

Community activist Carmen Stewart, who has launched community initiative It Takes a Town with the support of the Family Centre, has organised the rally to demand action from the NSW Government.

It will call on the NSWGovernment to give the Tweed priority access to the $1 Billion Social and Affordable Housing Fund.

"We've all been told it's rude to ask for more, but with so many people displaced after the floods, more affordable housing is exactly what we need,” she said.

"Prior to the flood, it's estimated that there were 400 people on the waiting list for homelessness support in our region.

"We have about 40% more homelessness than the rest of the state and one out of four homeless people in our community are aged under 18. That's just not good enough and it can be different.”

Ms Stewart said before the flood, Murwillumbah had a 1% rental vacancy rate, with about 40% of households experiencing rental stress compared to the NSW average of 25%.

"All of this information confirms what many of us already know: there is a housing affordability crisis in our community,” she said.

"Then, add a flood...”

Mother of two young daughters Jody Mulliss, 33, lost her home at the Greenhills Caravan Park on March 31 and has been placed at a Ballina caravan park until she finds a new house, preferably back in Murwillumbah.

She will definitely be attending the rally.

"I think it is really important,” Ms Mulliss said.

"This is a situation out of my hands. I don't want to be homeless but that is what I am and it is horrible to even think of it.

"I've never turned to anybody for help before. It's hard. We are stuck in limbo, totally.”

GET INVOLVED: