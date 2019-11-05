Rams on a roll with recruitment

RAM RAID: Marist Brothers captain Paul O'Neill in NRRRL this season. The club will be bolstered with a number of new signings.

RAM RAID: Marist Brothers captain Paul O'Neill in NRRRL this season. The club will be bolstered with a number of new signings. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

A STACK of players are set to return to Marist Brothers with the Rams capable of becoming a premiership force in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League next season.

New coaches Danny Lee and Mark Sivewright have completed an early recruitment drive aimed at bringing back a number of its junior players.

Fullback Mitchell Krause was the first to sign and was quickly followed by twin brothers Aidan and Lachlan Kennedy with the trio returning from Byron Bay.

Other players already signed for next season include Isaac Lee and brothers Dane and Simon Pratt.

Most of them are young and played schoolboy rugby league at St John's College Woodlawn.

At least three others are expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks, two of them have played NSW and Queensland Cup in the past.

"We've had a bit of momentum with the signings and there is a good vibe at the club,” Sivewright said.

"Mitch Krause and the Kennedy boys were the crucial ones early and we've been able to springboard off that.

"When Mitch came to our first training it was smiles and high fives all round; you could immediately feel it was the right move.

"I'll be an assistant coach to Danny, It wasn't really on my radar but I'm keen to get involved.

"Our main aim was to get a lot of the juniors back and we don't want to be at this point again in 12 months.

"We'll aim to retain these guys and build around them for the future.”

Sivewright paid tribute to the Rams core group from this season including hooker Paul O'Neill and front-rower Lochie Perren and said most of them will be back next year.

For Lee, a former NRL front-rower at the Cronulla Sharks, it will be the first time he has coached a team in the top grade.

"I coached reserve grade (at the Rams) in the early 2000s under Michael Woods and I have the utmost respect for him and all the work he's done over the years,” Lee said.

"It's a good time to come on board now with my son Isaac coming back home and my other boy Henry moving into under-18s.

"I coached a lot of these guys as kids and the big challenge now will be moulding them into a first grade team.

"I think we'll have a good mix of players and we have a very positive outlook on where we're going next season.”

Brothers finished 10th in 2019 and only won three games.