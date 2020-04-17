How dog ban is transforming Tweed beaches

Tweed Shire Council's coastal ranger Wayne Haayer is thrilled new life is emerging on Tweed beaches after enforcing new dog-free zones at Cudgen Creek and Hastings Point. Pic: SUPPLIED

A NEW life has emerged on a Tweed beach leaving a coastal ranger thrilled.

For months coastal ranger Wayne Haayer has been patrolling the shire enforcing new dog prohibited zones to protect endangered native species.

The new measures at Cudgera Creek and Hastings Point have paid off after a beach stone-curlew hatched at Hastings Point - a rarely-recorded event for the Tweed.

Mr Haayer said the successful breeding of the critically-endangered species was thanks to volunteers and responsible dog ownership.

He said the shorebirds breeding season was starting months later than normal and the birds only laid one egg a year.

"They nest on the beach or in the sand dunes and if they are continually interrupted and chased of their nest the embryo will die," Mr Haayer said.

The egg needs constant heat during the full incubation period for the embryo to develop into a chick and hatch."

A beach stone-curlew hatched at Hastings Point which is a rarely-recorded event for the Tweed. Pic: SUPPLIED

Mr Haayer's role is funded by Tweed Holiday Parks and was introduced to protect the shire's 37km of coastline and its inhabitants.

He said it was vital beachgoers prevented their dogs from chasing birds in off-leash areas.

"Dogs must be on-leash at all times in public areas outside designated off-leash and dog prohibited areas," he said.

"It has been a real issue and even though they (dogs) may not catch the birds, chasing them can be doing more harm than good and we need to be educating the public about this.

"I'm here to educate the community about the dog zones along the coast, but most importantly to encourage people to be more mindful of the environment, protect the native species by taking note of zones and encouraging people to do the right thing."

Tweed Holiday Parks unit co-ordinator Andrew Illingworth said the no dog zones where there to protect threatened wildlife and to provide families with a dog-free area.

Mr Illingworth said with the help of Tweed Shire Council Tweed Holiday Parks has recognised the need to monitor and protect the native bird population.

"Our commitment to the environment and the space we occupy is high on our agenda, for now and the future, to ensure our next generations can continue to enjoy this place we call paradise."