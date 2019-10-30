Rape ‘monster’ deported to Iraq after vile attack on woman

Meg McLean has bravely spoken out about a brutal sexual assault she suffered in New Zealand 15 years ago, when she was 20. Picture: Peter Ristevski

Meg McLean has bravely spoken out about a brutal sexual assault she suffered in New Zealand 15 years ago, when she was 20. Picture: Peter Ristevski

A RAPE survivor has been assured the Iraqi "monster" who raped her in New Zealand 15 years ago will never visit Australia after he was released from jail and deported yesterday.

Mother-of-three Megs McLean still bears the physical and mental scars refugee Akeel Hassan Abbas Al Baiiaty gave her in a brutal abduction and attack in n 2004.

After being jailed days after the attack, Al Baiiaty was released from custody in New Zealand on Monday, and deported to his homeland yesterday.

"This perpetrator is a monster who will never set foot on Australian soil," Geelong-based senator Sarah Henderson said last night.

"Our government has strengthened the Migration Act to ensure that any criminal who has served more than 12 months in jail cannot enter Australia."

Al Baiiaty had served time in New Zealand for raping other women before his attack on Ms McLean, but was not deported at that time, and had only been out on parole two months when he set upon her.

Until this week, that two-month stint of freedom was the only time Al Baiiaty had spent outside prison in the past 21 years.

"Immigration New Zealand can confirm Mr Al Baiiaty will be deported from New Zealand today," NZ immigration's Dave Campbell said yesterday.

Akeel Hassan Abbas Al Baiiaty.

"Steps have been taken to inform his family in Iraq of his situation, and arrangements have been made to ensure he is escorted during his travel.

"Because of his criminal convictions, he is not eligible to re-enter New Zealand. An alert is on his file to ensure he is prevented from boarding flights coming to New Zealand.

"New Zealand authorities have no jurisdiction over Mr Al Baiiaty's ability to depart Iraq, or to enter any other country."

Al Baiiaty told the Kiwi parole authorities who released him that he had a job lined up in Iraq and a fiancee to marry.

The parole board said the man had "completed all the rehabilitation recommended for him".

But its finding was cold comfort to Ms McLean, who still suffers post-traumatic stress disorder from the attack, and wanted him kept behind bars. She has accused the Kiwis of failing to provide adequate support to her because she moved back to Australia after the attack, and said yesterday it felt like they had now wiped their hands of the matter.

"It feels like nothing will be done for me now. It's always felt like he's the one who they've supported, not me," Ms McLean said.

She said the Kiwis paid little attention to her queries about the security measures for her attacker's deportation, or his chances of entering Australia, where his brother lives.

Ms Henderson pledged to continue lobbying the New Zealand Government for the victim. "Megs McLean has endured the most horrific crime and deserves justice," Ms Henderson told the Geelong Advertiser yesterday.

"I first raised her case in the parliament more than three years ago. I am shocked that New Zealand's Accident Compensation Corporation has still not determined her case. The endless delays and stonewalling are completely unacceptable.

"Our government is deeply concerned about how Megs McLean has been treated.

"Foreign Minister Marise Payne is continuing to make strong representations to the New Zealand Government."

