Rapist husband threatened to cut up wife’s face

Chief Justice Michael Grant said the man was “either agitated or suspicious, or both, by what you saw as her reluctance to join you in Thailand”.

Chief Justice Michael Grant said the man was “either agitated or suspicious, or both, by what you saw as her reluctance to join you in Thailand”.

A GREEK tradie threatened to cut his estranged wife's face up with a kitchen knife before extorting her of $60,000 and raping her, a court has heard.

The 66-year-old, who cannot be named, was in July found guilty of aggravated assault, extortion and rape and was on Tuesday sentenced to spend at least three and a half years in jail.

The attack saw the man fly back to Darwin from Thailand unannounced, rock up at the Nightcliff apartment where the woman was living and confront her over a suspected affair.

Chief Justice Michael Grant said the man was "either agitated or suspicious, or both, by what you saw as her reluctance to join you in Thailand".

The man, who is a well respected member of Darwin's Greek community, waved a large kitchen knife at his wife and her friend, and said he wanted to cut her face up and cut her fingers off so she could no longer work and support her family.

He also brandished the knife at the woman's friend, pointing it towards his stomach and ordering him to leave the apartment.

The man extorted the woman out of thousands he had previously deposited into her bank account in 2015 so she could support her family overseas.

Chief Justice Grant said the man's extortion of the woman was different to the underworld "standovers" that the court more frequently saw.

The terrified woman was left psychologically scarred by her former partner's attack, was unable to sleep properly for months, had to cut back on number of hours she was working, and still lives in fear of "some form of retribution" from Darwin's Greek community for reporting the attack to police.

Chief Justice Grant said that during the early stages of the attack the woman was afraid she was going to die.

After the attack, the man barged in on the woman when she was naked on the toilet and took photos of her.

The man has no criminal record, and Chief Justice Grant said his attack on the woman was "in some senses a tragic case".

"It was your hope and intention that the relationship would continue," he said.

Had the man "simply asked for the money" he extorted from the woman that night, "she would have given it to you consensually".

Chief Justice Grant sentenced the man to five years and six months jail, with a three year and six month non-parole period.