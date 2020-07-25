Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Rockhampton man who was jailed for raping a 16-year-old girl has lost a bid to appeal his conviction.
A Rockhampton man who was jailed for raping a 16-year-old girl has lost a bid to appeal his conviction.
News

Rapist violated teen he employed to clean house

Danielle Buckley
25th Jul 2020 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Rockhampton man convicted of raping a 16-year-old schoolgirl he had paid to clean his house will remain behind bars after he lost a bid to have his conviction overturned.

Lee James Sunderland was found guilty of digitally raping the teenage girl in November 2017.

During a trial in the Rockhampton District Court, the teenager gave evidence that she was in the kitchen when Sunderland, who was then 57, started asking about her sex life and asked her for a massage saying “You’re good at things … What else can I pay you for?”

Rapist who tortured tourist says continuing detention ‘unjustified’

‘Unsophisticated’ gambler defrauded banks out of $120k

The girl said she was “frozen” with fear when she tried to leave and Sunderland locked the front door, leading her to the bedroom where he gave her some baby oil.

He began massaging the teen, then digitally raped her before apologising and telling her: “I didn’t mean to make you feel uncomfortable … Are you okay?”

The girl left the house and later told police that Sunderland had paid her $150, almost three times her normal wage.

Sunderland denied all of the victim’s accounts but admitted to police that he might have brushed up against her accidentally and that she “might see it that way”.

He said his intention was to give her a “relaxing massage” and “no more than that”.

In June last year, a jury found Sunderland guilty of one count of rape, but acquitted him of one count of indecent assault.

Sunderland appealed his conviction in the Queensland Court of Appeal arguing he should have been found not guilty on both counts.

In reasons published online on Friday morning, it was revealed Sunderland’s appeal was dismissed.

Three justices ruled the jury had got it right.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as Rapist violated teen he employed to clean house

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Moving border would cause ‘civil war’, councillor warns

        premium_icon Moving border would cause ‘civil war’, councillor warns

        News A NUMBER of local politicians have had their say on the Queensland-NSW border debate.

        What you need to know if you’re going out for dinner tonight

        premium_icon What you need to know if you’re going out for dinner tonight

        News TOUGH new COVID-19 restrictions for cafes and restaurants are now in force.

        Will you need your umbrella over the weekend?

        premium_icon Will you need your umbrella over the weekend?

        News ALL you need to know about the weekend weather forecast.

        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites