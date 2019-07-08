Rapper quits festival over ‘racist’ rule

A bi-racial rapper pulled out of a Michigan music festival after she learned white people would be charged twice the amount to attend than "people of colour".

Tiny Jag, whose real name is Jillian Graham, was scheduled to perform at AfroFuture Fest's event in Detroit in August. But when she learned about the ticket inconsistency based on race, she quickly dropped out, Fox News reports.

"I was immediately enraged just because I am biracial," Graham told the Detroit Metro Times. "I have family members that would have, under those circumstances, been subjected to something that I would not ever want them to be in … especially not because of anything that I have going on."

The early bird "people of colour" tickets cost $10, while "non-POC" tickets cost $20, the news outlet reports.

The rapper said she learned of the festival's pay model when a white friend sent her a screenshot of an Instagram advertisement. She later publicly withdrew her support.

Graham - whose grandmother is white - said while she understands the goal of equity and equality for the black community, she called the move "non-progressive" and "not solution-focused".

"It seems almost like it has spite, and unfortunately, with spite comes hate, and that's just not obviously going to be a good direction for us to go if we're looking for positive change," she told the news outlet.

Rapper Tiny Jag pulled out of a musical festival after learning white people were being charged twice the amount to attend.

AfroFuture explained their policy and rationale for it on their Eventbrite page. Organisers cite "equality" and "equity" in their ticketing and state their structure "was built to ensure that the most marginalised communities (people of colour) are provided with an equitable chance at enjoying events in their own community (black Detroit)".

"Affording joy and pleasure is unfortunately still a privilege in our society for POC, and we believe everyone should have access to receiving such," organisers wrote.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission