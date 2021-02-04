Menu
Rapper Lil Uzi Vert just got a pink diamond implanted on his head, however fans have voiced their concerns about the diamond being off-centre.
Rapper’s $31m pink diamond head implant

by Bianca Mastroianni
4th Feb 2021 7:56 PM

Recently, the most outrageous thing rappers have done to their appearance is get face tattoos … but Lil Uzi Vert just took it up a level with his bold new look.

The rapper has displayed a huge $A31 million pink diamond that has been implanted in the middle of his forehead, according to Fader.

The rapper got a $A31 million diamond put into his forehead. Picture: Instagram
Uzi shared a close-up of the wildly expensive new accessory on Instagram, with fans immediately voicing their concern about it.

Some fans questioned whether or not the diamond was properly centred, with others wondering why on earth the rapper would do this at all.

"It's actually in the middle," Lil Uzi Vert shared on Instagram Stories. "When the swelling goes down I'll get a short bar so it won't move. Y'all keep talking 'bout it's off 'cause of the long bar in it so it can move, cause of the swelling."

The rapper showed off the gem on social media. Picture: Instagram
Fader reports the star originally posted about his new look on January 30.

"I've been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now," he wrote. "This one Stone cost so much I've been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. Diamond suit. A lot of M's in my face."

The rapper says that he secured the rare diamond from celebrity jeweller Elliot Eliantte, claiming it's worth $A31 million.

He says it is more than "all my cars together, plus home".

Some fans asked the star if it was his most expensive purchase, with him responding, "Yes I will never do it again". He also confirmed it's "10 almost 11 carats" and "yes I do have insurance".

Meanwhile, Twitter users couldn't help but share some hilarious memes.

The gem is a huge. Picture: Instagram
