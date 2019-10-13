Rare Smith failure gives Queensland hope

Steve Smith of the Blues walks off the field after being bowled out by Michael Neser of the Bulls during day 4 of the Marsh Sheffield Shield cricket match between the Queensland Bulls and the New South Wales Blues at the Gabba in Brisbane, Sunday, October 13, 2019. (AAP Image/Albert Perez) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY, IMAGES TO BE USED FOR NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY, NO COMMERCIAL USE WHAT

A rRARE double failure from Steve Smith has given Queensland the slimmest of chances on the final day of their opening Sheffield Shield clash with NSW.

Smith came within inches of a shock pair after surviving an LBW shout on his first ball of the second innings before a two-ball brain fade sunk him on 21 after the lunch break.

The master batsman raised eyebrows with a wild swing-and-miss at Michael Neser's first ball after lunch and snicked off to Jimmy Peirson the following delivery.

The red-hot Neser struck again with his first ball of the 12th over to remove Moises Henriques for 8 to leave NSW teetering at 3-40.

Earlier, Neser got his side off to the best possible start by removing first-innings century maker David Warner for a golden duck.

The right-arm seamer lured Warner into a tentative push which flew off the edge towards a diving Usman Khawaja at second slip.

Khawaja's grab prove the lift needed after a wasteful start with the bat on day four that saw Queensland add just 82 runs to their overnight score.

Can Queensland pull off an unlikely win. AAP Image/Albert Perez.

Kicking off proceedings at 5-186, the Bulls crawled to a 200-run total before Jimmy Peirson shouldered-arms a searing Trent Copeland delivery on 33.

Marnus Labuschagne (52) was next to go, edging a rising Mitchell Starc delivery to Peter Neville after making his second half-century of the match as Queensland slipped to 7-210.

Neser (36 from 61) combined with Cameron Gannon (19 not out) for a steadying 48-run partnership before falling prey to a leading edge off the bowling of Harry Conway, who took little time in cleaning up Bulls tailenders Mark Steketee (6) and Billy Stanlake in the 92nd over.

NSW were 5-66 at drinks with Daniel Hughes (28 from 70) and Peter Neville (1 from 15) at the crease.