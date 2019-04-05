Ratepayer forking out huge bill for waste contamination

THE Tweed Shire once had one of the country's lowest rates of waste contamination in Australia.

Just 12 months ago, the region boasted a rate of less then one per cent, but an attitude change in the region is costing ratepayers.

Waste contamination has risen fourfold, with whole truckloads reportedly being re-sorted manually before it can be sent for processing.

Council director of community and natural resources, Tracey Stinson, said the issue was becoming a major concern and if the issue was not rectified, the cost to the ratepayers was only going to increase.

"When we introduced the green bins over 12 months ago, Tweed had one of the lowest contamination rates in the country at less than one per cent,” Ms Stinson said.

"We are now back up over four per cent contamination and that unfortunately means that sometimes whole truckloads have to be re-sorted manually before being sent away for processing into compost.

"This is a very expensive process and will result in increased waste charges for the community.”

Ms Stinson said she had recently been out with council's waste contractor, Solo, and said their jobs were becoming increasingly difficult because of the rise in contamination.

"All the trucks have cameras on both sides and up above so they can take photos of the contents of the bin as it is lifted into the truck,” she said.

"(Drivers know) which bins were more likely to be contaminated and (can) jump out and check before picking it up.

"If it's contaminated, a sticker is put on the bin to warn the resident and it is pushed back from the kerb.

"This is obviously time consuming and costly.”

Figures released by the Tweed Shire Council this week to the Tweed Daily News indicate on average 40 per cent of items put into the green bin are incorrectly placed there.

Figures show there is roughly an equal amount which should be redirected into either the red or yellow bin.

Ms Stinson said it was important that everyone does their bit for the community and make sure no plastic went into the council's green bins.

"Like you, council is committed to protecting and enhancing our environment for current and future generations, and to ensure we are giving ratepayers value for money through the services we provide,” she said.

If you are unsure of what goes in which bin, council's waste team offers assistance and guidance of where your rubbish need to go.

For some bin changing tips, you can phone (02)66702694 or email the council at waste@tweed.nsw.gov.au.