Ratepayers spend hundreds cleaning up graffiti in Tweed

NOT HAPPY: Tweed Heads South residents Ron Harder and Colin Dow are fed up with the amount of graffiti in their community. Aisling Brennan

TWEED Heads South residents are sick of cleaning up graffiti around their streets, as their concerns fall on deaf ears at Tweed Shire Council.

Retiree Colin Dow said while he lived in a private complex, he was disappointed the council won't take responsibility to maintain the walls of houses opposite Arkinstall Park on Kirkwood Rd, Tweed Heads South.

"As ratepayers, we don't get any help,” Mr Dow said.

"We get nothing from the council. The only thing council does is look after Arkinstall Park, they're not interested.

"If we had better lighting and surveillance of the public areas on Kirkwood Rd, it might stop these vandals.”

Mr Dow said several residents in the area were constantly trying to paint over the graffiti on Kirkwood Rd, spending up to $600 at a time for paint supplies.

"It's gotten so bad, as quickly as we paint over it, the graffiti is back,” Mr Dow said.

"Over the last 12-18 months it's become a real problem. It's so frustrating because some residents are constantly trying to maintain the area.”

Council's graffiti policy states any damage to private property is the responsibility of the owner.