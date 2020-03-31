Tweed rates freeze up for debate at council

Two separate motions to Tweed council suggest ways to ease the coronavirus pandemic’s burden.

TWO motions have been put forward to Tweed Shire Council with the intention of easing the pandemic's burden on local residents.

Councillor Warren Polglase has put forward a motion to be considered at the council meeting on April 17, moving: 'The council freezes rates and fees and charges for the 2021 budget period.'

Cr Polglase said 30 per cent of residents in the region were retired and any savings for not just them but all rate payers would help in these uncertain times.

"I believe this would offer a small assistance to every rate payer. There are some rate payers who are financially strong but there are a lot of people in the shire who are retires and pensioners or who just lost their jobs ... this would help ... even if its $50 it can be worth a lot to people in these times," he said.

Cr Reece Byrnes also put forward a motion on March 18 for the council to 'urgently explore all options to assist ratepayers, residents and businesses who have been adversely impacted by coronavirus'.

The motion includes the council forming a report 'exploring all options for a stimulus plan' to assist the local economy.

If passed, options explored would include rate assistance including freezing, reductions and hardship provisions, as well as local business support, rebates/reductions for pensioners and waiver of tip levies for tradespeople.

The motion also "urgently seeks federal and state grant opportunities to assist with local economic and infrastructure stimulus".

Cr Byrnes said, as both a council and a community, the Tweed needed a plan in place to take the pressure off ratepayers, local residents and businesses.

"The bottom line is, we need to look at all available options and make an informed assessment on what will assist residents and what will stimulate our local economy in the months ahead," he said.

"We are in uncharted territory when it comes to the wider health and economic impacts of coronavirus in our shire.

"The fact is we're all in this together. I want Tweed council to provide as much support as possible to assist locals and our community.

"It is imperative throughout this crisis, local families and seniors can afford to put bread on their table in the months ahead."