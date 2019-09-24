Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Raw sewage flows into Tweed canal

Michael Doyle
by
24th Sep 2019 1:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COUNCIL workers have had an unenviable job this morning fixing a break in a sewerage pipeline in Tweed Heads West. 

Workers responded to the report of a fault near the intersection of Gollan Drive and Lakes Drive, just before 10am.

Staff were able to isolate the break and divert flows through another pipeline, to restore flows to the Banora Point Wastewater Treatment Plant by 10.30am.

Council sandbagged adjacent stormwater inlets to contain the sewage by 10:15am and used a tanker to collect and transport it to an unaffected part of the sewerage system.

However, a quantity of raw sewage has entered the southern canal near Lakes Drive, through the stormwater system.

Council has begun water sampling within the surrounding area, in accordance with Council's incident management plan, to determine the spill's impact on the canal and the adjacent Terranora Broadwater.

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) and operators nearby oyster farms have been notified and Council will continue to liaise with these groups.

Council's Manager Water and Wastewater, Anthony Burnham, said people were advised to avoid contact with the water in that area until a further announcement was made by council to confirm water quality had returned to safe levels.

The fault is expected to be fixed by tomorrow. 

sewage sewer tweed shire council
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    TWEED DROUGHT: We are drier than Casino

    premium_icon TWEED DROUGHT: We are drier than Casino

    News Rural fire fighters in the Tweed are bracing for a busy summer, with Murwillumbah currently in the grip of a water crisis described as extreme

    Do we go artificial or stick to the real thing?

    premium_icon Do we go artificial or stick to the real thing?

    Surfing Building a mechanical wave for the Olympic program of events in terms of scheduling...

    BUSTED: $30,000 in fines dished out to bike riders

    premium_icon BUSTED: $30,000 in fines dished out to bike riders

    Crime Police fined 80 cyclists over weekend for not wearing helmet

    Feros takes major technology award

    premium_icon Feros takes major technology award

    News Feros Care received the Excellence in Ageing Services Award last week by the Global...