Raw sewage flows into Tweed canal

COUNCIL workers have had an unenviable job this morning fixing a break in a sewerage pipeline in Tweed Heads West.

Workers responded to the report of a fault near the intersection of Gollan Drive and Lakes Drive, just before 10am.

Staff were able to isolate the break and divert flows through another pipeline, to restore flows to the Banora Point Wastewater Treatment Plant by 10.30am.

Council sandbagged adjacent stormwater inlets to contain the sewage by 10:15am and used a tanker to collect and transport it to an unaffected part of the sewerage system.

However, a quantity of raw sewage has entered the southern canal near Lakes Drive, through the stormwater system.

Council has begun water sampling within the surrounding area, in accordance with Council's incident management plan, to determine the spill's impact on the canal and the adjacent Terranora Broadwater.

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) and operators nearby oyster farms have been notified and Council will continue to liaise with these groups.

Council's Manager Water and Wastewater, Anthony Burnham, said people were advised to avoid contact with the water in that area until a further announcement was made by council to confirm water quality had returned to safe levels.

The fault is expected to be fixed by tomorrow.