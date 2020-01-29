Re-energised Demons on mission to atone

Christian Salem trains at Gosch's Paddock before the Demons flew out to the Sunshine Coast. Picture: AAP

DEMONS defender Christian Salem says Melbourne have reset after their disastrous 2019 campaign and all players are determined to step up this season.

The Demons arrived on the Sunshine Coast on Tuesday, intent on getting the most out of a week-long training camp in the humidity. It should hover around 70 per cent, with temperatures of about 30C.

"We're looking forward to getting into it," the 24-year-old said.

"We love coming up here. (There are) challenging conditions but it's a good chance to roll out our game plan and do some more match like drills."

The Demons showed plenty of promise in 2018 (4th) before battling in 2019 (17th).

But Salem said that was behind them and they were intent on delivering in 2020.

"We've reset," he said.

"We've had a big period up until Christmas. We've (then) had a couple of weeks off to refresh and get ready. We're energised, ready to go.

"We've got a week here, a couple of weeks to go and then games."

Christian Salem and his teammates arrive at Sunshine Coast Airport. Picture: Patrick Woods/Sunshine Coast Daily.

Salem is among the Demons more experienced players and is eager to provide guidance for some of his less-experienced teammates.

"Playing half-back, there's a few boys who come into that role, so I've taken them under my wing in a way," he said.

"But we're all looking to step up. It's a new year. We're a year older, so it's exciting times ahead."

Salem said the squad would continue to jell on the Sunshine Coast.

"It's a good chance to get to know each other a bit more.

"We've had a few players come in through the trade period, draftees, just to get to know them a bit more and build culture. That's very important."

The Demons are the fifth AFL club to arrive on the Sunshine Coast this pre-season.

With the likes of Clayton Oliver, Max Gawn and Jack Viney, the Demons are expected to push for a top-eight finals berth.

They will have an open tranining session at Maroochydore Multi-Sports Complex on Sunday, from 9.30am.