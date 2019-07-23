Menu
The Sydney Kings' Casper Ware and Andrew Bogut in Sydney on Tuesday. Picture: Bianca De Marchi/AAP
Basketball

Re-signed Bogut trash-talks NBL 'bully' Melbourne United

23rd Jul 2019 4:35 PM

AFTER re-signing with Sydney, Andrew Bogut has declared his Kings are looking forward to beating up cashed-up NBL "bully" Melbourne United.

The Kings, who last season were beaten in the semi-finals by Melbourne, have acquired one of United's best players in point guard Casper Ware and don't exactly appear to be short of talent themselves.

The American led Melbourne in points and assists last season and was a pivotal part of their 2017-18 title-winning team.

"I felt like this was the best decision for my career," Ware said of his shift.

But losing 2019 grand finalist Melbourne have reloaded, adding proven imports Melo Trimble, Casey Prather, Shawn Long and Tall Black Shea Ili, to a nucleus of Chris Goulding, Mitch McCarron, Dave Barlow, and Alex Pledger.

"Melbourne United have probably spent five or six million dollars on their roster - we're nowhere near the capacity of being able to spend what they spend," Bogut said yesterday.

"We're excited to be the underdogs and beating that bully up down there."

Ware also adopted a similar line saying: "I don't mind being the underdog. I've been the underdog all my life, so I just say bring it on."

He said having Bogut as a teammate meant he would get open off screens more easily and was looking forward to playing alongside Kevin Lisch rather than having him as a direct opponent.

Bogut offically rejoined the Kings on Tuesday, as they released him from the second year of his original contract to have a stint with NBA powerhouse Golden State Warriors.

"I could possibly get an injury, or get an offer from an NBA team and stay over there," Bogut said.

"So they (Sydney) took a lot of risk and I'm a man of my word."

He said if an NBA contender offered him a stint after the next NBL season he might consider it.

Boomers assistant coach Will Weaver, Andrew Gaze's successor as Sydney head coach, said he wanted to employ a relentless style.

Sydney still had an import spot left after on Monday announcing the signing of American forward Jae'Sean Tate, but Weaver suggested the roster was more likely to be completed by a local player.

"We highly value optionality (sic) and flexibility and as we try to judge the market, it doesn't seem like that player exists right now for us in an import," Weaver said.

He will come up against a Brisbane NBL side mentored by Boomers head coach Andrej Lemanis.

"Dre and I obviously talked a lot before I took the job and since, but now there's a little wall up, an NBL thing, as it should be," Weaver said

- AAP

