Reach out to help homeless support hub

Agape Outreach founder, Rev. Theresa Mitchell, displays some of the products available at the newly opened Op Shop in Tweed heads Scott Davis

AGAPE Outreach Hub, an op shop that is lending a hand to the Tweed's homeless, is up and running, but has issued a plea for more community support.

Rev Theresa Mitchell said the shop, at 8/6 Enterprise Ave, Tweed Heads South, was now open 9am-3pm (NSW) Monday to Friday and 9am-1pm on Saturdays.

"We are completely flat out with clients... but what we need is people to know the op shop is open so they can support us,” she said.

Agape Outreach has a wide range of clothing and thousands of brand new shoes for sale, going for just $2 and $10 respectively.

Proceeds from the shop assist with training, laundry and other services to help those who are doing it tough on the Tweed.

Rev Mitchell said a washing machine and shower were made available to the homeless, while between 1.5 and 2 tonnes of food were being donated to families in need each week.

She said the store had ample clothing for sale, but desperately needed customers to support its services.

For more information phone 0414693670 or email theresa@agapeoutreachinc. com.