Reality TV star killed in tragic shooting

One of the stars of the reality show Bad Girls Club was killed in a Virginia Beach melee.

Deshayla 'Shay' Harris, 29, of Norfolk, Virginia, was gunned down in a series of shootings that left eight people wounded and a suspected gunman dead.

Harris posted video of herself on Instagram hours before the shooting, which took place after 11.30pm Friday in the Oceanfront section of the resort city.

"I'm only doing s**t that's gonna make me elevate!" said her last post, alongside a clip of her in a T-shirt and shorts at what appears to be a bar. Comments wishing that she rest in peace were posted Saturday morning.

Her sister, Tashara "Shani" Harris, posted a lament on Facebook early Saturday, calling Shay the person who texted her every morning and told her she loved her.

"I didn't get a txt from you this morning, you broke my heart Deshayla Shay Harris, why you leave us like this? My heart hurt so bad," she wrote.

A screenshot of a video posted by Harris before the Virginia Beach shooting.

Deshayla 'Shay' Harris starred on Bad Girls Club.

The last picture Harris posted on Instagram.



Harris's killing took place amid a night of violence in Virginia Beach, which began when a fight broke out and someone opened fire, leaving multiple people shot, Virginia Beach Police said in a statement.

While police were investigating the initial shooting scene, they heard more shots ring out several blocks away and discovered one woman was hit.

"The adult female victim in this shooting succumbed to her injuries at the scene," police said in a statement. "It is not currently believed this shooting incident is currently related to the initial incident."

A police spokeswoman said she had no further details and could not confirm whether Harris was a bystander.

An officer near the second location shot an armed man, who died at the scene.

Harris appeared in the 17th and final season of Oxygen's Bad Girls Club in 2017. Nicknamed "The Firecracker Fashionista", she was part of the winning "East Coast" team.

