Reason behind principal’s suspension to stay secret

Tamborine Mountain State High Principal Tracey Brose leaves Southport Court after the another day of her defamation case. Picture: Adam Head

THE reasons for a Gold Coast high school principal's mystery suspension look set to remain a secret.

Long-serving Tamborine Mountain State High principal Tracey Brose remains locked in a bitter, million-dollar court battle with three parents she is suing for defamation in a landmark legal case.

Mrs Brose originally sued eight parents she alleged defamed her in social media posts after she was suspended from duty in February 2016 before being reinstated four months later.

She was allegedly called an "evil nasty woman" and "lying, manipulative bully" in posts on a "Support Tracey Brose" Facebook page and a Change.org website set-up by the school P&C to get her reinstated.

She has reached settlements for more than $180,000 with some of the parents but the others are fighting on in a toxic defamation trial set to enter its fourth week in Southport District Court on Monday.

The reasons for Mrs Brose's suspension have never been publicly revealed but some of the parents being sued won access to three confidential Education Department letters related to her suspension.

However, attempts by parents Donna and Miguel Baluskas to use the letters to expose the reasons for the suspension have failed and they appear to have exhausted all their avenues as the case winds down.

Mrs Brose's lawyers have filed an urgent appeal against Judge Catherine Muir's decision to release the documents which has yet to be heard.

The judge has ordered that only the parents can view the documents and only for their court proceedings.

Donna Baluskas leaves Southport District Court. Picture: Adam Head

Last week, the court heard the allegations which led to Mrs Brose's suspension were "serious" and had been substantiated by Education Queensland.

The Baluskas' have argued that Mrs Brose's reputation was already tarnished before their social media posts.

The court has heard that the couple's 12-year-old son tried to take his own life after he was expelled by Mrs Brose over an incident on a school bus where he allegedly asked a boy, 5, to show his penis.

Mrs Brose has denied calling the boy a "sexual predator" and said the expulsion was justified to protect other students.

Last week, Mrs Baluskas told the court that her son was the "victim of an evil school" where staff lied to protect "an equally evil principal".

"My son is no monster," she said.