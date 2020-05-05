Reason why M1 speed limits are dropping

CONSTRUCTION of the $1 billion upgrade of the M1 between Varsity Lakes and Tugun will begin today in what is being called the city's largest road project.

Lane closures and speed reductions will come into effect this morning after concrete safety barriers went up on the Pacific Motorway yesterday.

Artist impressions of the $1 billion Gold Coast M1 upgrade between Varsity Lakes and Tugun. Picture: Supplied

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the Government had fast-tracked the project to help bust

congestion and create a jobs pipeline to help in the recovery from COVID-19.

"We're getting moving as quickly as we can to get shovels in the ground and workers on

site," he said.

"This isn't just a project with significant long-term benefits, it's going to be delivering benefits right now with more jobs to help local workers as Australia moves past the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. (Photo by Rohan Thomson/Getty Images)

The project, jointly funded between the state and federal governments, will create more than 830 jobs.

State Transport Minister Mark Bailey said a significant number of people employed on the upgrade would be local companies.

"Attacking coronavirus means going at it from all angles and that includes the economic front."

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey. Picture: Shae Beplate.

Construction of the uupgrade will be done in in three stages, with the first between Varsity Lakes and Bureligh.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the project was not only about tackling

congestion in Australia's sixth largest city, but also keeping Queenslanders in jobs.

"This project will support more than 830 jobs and we're going to keep delivering jobs and

infrastructure for the Gold Coast and the whole of Queensland," she said.

"We're starting before the current section is complete because we want to see progress and

jobs continue.

"Getting started on this project sooner rather than later means when we come out of COVID-

19, Queensland's economy can support as many jobs as possible."

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk (AAP Image/Darren England)

The project will feature the region's first diverging diamond Interchange and more lanes for

the 10-kilometre stretch between Varsity Lakes and Tugun.

There will also be upgrades to the Burleigh Heads, Tallebudgera and Palm Beach exits.

It will also include building a new service road bridge over Tallebudgera Creek and

connecting a new western service road between Palm Beach and Tallebudgera (Exit 89).

The corridor south of Varsity Lakes will be preserved for a future heavy rail extension.

Federal Cities Minister Alan Tudge said the M1 upgrade's fast-tracking was unusual.

"It is rare to see a project of this size start construction within several weeks after contracts were awarded but we know it is vital to get this project up and running at a time when creating and maintaining jobs has never been more critical," he said.

"This is just one of our major infrastructure projects that will be essential in the post-

pandemic economic recovery."

Originally published as Reason why M1 speed limits are dropping