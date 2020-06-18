Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rebel Wilson says comedians taking part in her wild new show had to undertake psychological counselling as a result.
Rebel Wilson says comedians taking part in her wild new show had to undertake psychological counselling as a result.
TV

Rebel Wilson says counselling needed after show

by Keiran Southern
18th Jun 2020 12:11 PM

Hollywood actor Rebel Wilson has revealed comedians taking part in her wild new show had to undertake "psychological counselling" as a result.

The Bridesmaids star returned to her native Australia to host Amazon's LOL: Last One Laughing, a program which challenges 10 stand-up comics with making their rivals laugh while keeping a straight face themselves.

The winner takes home a cash prize of $A100,000, which Wilson, who serves as referee, says is a year's salary for some comedians.

It led contestants to push the boundaries in a bid to eliminate their rivals, leaving some of the comics to seek psychological help after appearing on the show.

Wilson told the PA news agency: "Some of the things that happened in the series are a bit bad and some of them did have to have some psychological counselling - I'm not even joking, there was some psychological counselling that needed to happen.

"And there were some things that even I didn't realise because I was watching so many screens and stuff."

Wilson - whose film credits include Pitch Perfect and Cats - admitted she felt pressure to police her fellow comics with so much riding on the outcome of the show.

However, she said no one held a grudge afterwards.

"We all saw each other the next day and everything was fine, but it was interesting because I guess they were a bit competitive and they did all want to win," she said.

"But I liked when they got eliminated and we could chit chat because I'd been away from Australia - I've been based in the US for a decade - so some of them I wasn't as familiar with. I really liked getting to hang out with them."

LOL: Last One Laughing Australia launches on Prime Video on June 18.

Originally published as Rebel Wilson says counselling needed

rebel wilson television

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No border restrictions for nation’s favourite whale

        premium_icon No border restrictions for nation’s favourite whale

        Pets & Animals As speculation grows over the whereabouts of Australia’s favourite whale, online bookies have weighed in. Here’s where they’re betting Migaloo will show up.

        PM’s latest shot at Queensland premier over border closures

        premium_icon PM’s latest shot at Queensland premier over border closures

        Politics Scott Morrison claims border closures ‘holding back jobs’

        Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        premium_icon Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        News We're offering a special deal to ensure the future of our news

        Killer set to be sentenced soon over 2017 stabbing

        premium_icon Killer set to be sentenced soon over 2017 stabbing

        Crime James Paul Alderton will be sentenced after stabbing a man in a park