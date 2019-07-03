Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The table and chairs set has been recalled by Big W
The table and chairs set has been recalled by Big W
News

RECALL: Big W kids toy set could cause serious injury

Adam Hourigan
by
3rd Jul 2019 10:41 AM | Updated: 12:11 PM

A POSSIBLE fault in a toy table chairs may have serious consequences for your child's next playtime.

BIG W are recall nationally the Tinkers Drawing Board Table and Chairs - article number 8234960, which was sold between April 1, 2018 and April 10, 2019.

The recall states that in some circumstances the chairs may break if a child leans on it at an angle.

If the break occurs while the child is using the chairs it could cause a serious injury.

Customers are asked to immediately cease using the table and chairs and return it to any Big W store for a full refund.

A Big W spokepserosn alogised to customers for the inconvenience of the recall.

All enquiries concerning the recall can be made by ringing Customer serivce at 1300 244 999.

More Stories

big w editors picks safety toy recall
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    New way council could sting those parking illegally

    premium_icon New way council could sting those parking illegally

    News Motorists in the Tweed have been stung $600,000 in parking fines and that could soon increase as council decides whether to out a new way of catching drivers.

    How police caught the Murwillumbah machete robber

    premium_icon How police caught the Murwillumbah machete robber

    Crime Police arrested the alleged thief yesterday.

    Christine Anu shares song and stories with Tweed

    premium_icon Christine Anu shares song and stories with Tweed

    Offbeat Australian singing legend delights crowd at Tweed

    Where roadworks are happening in the Tweed

    Where roadworks are happening in the Tweed

    Council News You'll need to plan ahead for possible delays.

    • 3rd Jul 2019 10:57 AM