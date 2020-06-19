Receipt reveals mum's staggering spend on toys

Shoppers have been quick to jump on the annual Big W toy sale.

Christmas might be six months away but it has not stopped parents from spending up big in preparation at Big W's Toy Mania.

The annual event changed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the sale starting online on Tuesday before moving in-store yesterday. There was also no midnight store opening to prevent a crowd rush like previous years.

Yesterday, when toy sale stock hit stores, parents took to Facebook to proudly share their hauls.

One revealed in the Big W Mums Australia Facebook group that she spent $5465 on her six children and niece, saving $1497 in the process.

One woman revealed she had spent move than $5000 at the sale.

Others shared pictures of their trolleys chock-a-block with toys for their children, with several warning that the line for lay-by had snaked throughout the entire store.

Big W's chief toy buyer Christine Faulkner said in a statement that there was a "real mix" of toys that proved popular with parents.

"This is the first time we've run an early online-only sale and the launch was one of our busiest days of digital trading, with thousands of savvy parents logging on to secure their toy wishlist," she said.

"Our bestsellers during the first 24 hours of the sale have been a real mix, reflecting the current trends kids and families across the country are loving, including nostalgic brands such as Care Bear, Aussie preschoolers favourite pup, Bluey and pocket-friendly items such as Barbie's latest Colour Reveal Doll.

"Lego is consistently a top seller year-round so it's no surprise families are grabbing the latest releases at these hot prices."

This excited mum showed off her haul from the Big W toy sale.

TOP 10 ITEMS AT BIG W'S TOY SALE

Bluey's Family House Playset ($69)

Barbie Dreamhouse Playset ($249)

Barbie Colour Reveal Doll ($19)

Nerf Ultra One Motorised Blaster ($49)

Nerf N-Strike Elite Titan Blaster ($59)

Lego Technic Car Transporter ($149)

Lego Creator 3 in 1 Pirate Ship ($119)

Care Bears Tender Heart Limited Edition ($99)

Luvabella Newborn Doll ($49)

Nintendo Switch Console ($449)

This shopper needed two trolleys to buy goods for her children.

'WAS NOT EXPECTING A QUEUE'

Big W's toy sale hit a snag when it launched at midnight on Tuesday, with frustrated customers shared screenshots of the waiting page to get onto the store's website.

"Was not expecting a queue at this time of the morning," one annoyed shopper wrote at 2am.

Other disappointed parents flooded the Big W Mums Facebook group, reporting glitches and errors with their orders as well as multiple claims the website had crashed.

"Sites crashed. It's added my wish list like 900 times!! And I can't go to edit my cart. Anyone else having this problem?" one said alongside a photo of her cart with more than $17,000 of items in it.

"Grrr … Added everything to my cart without issues, go to edit cart or checkout and I get this … Come (on) Big W, kids will wake up any minute," another said.

While another woman said glitches meant that the three items in her virtual shopping cart cost more than $3000.

Frustrated shoppers found themselves placed in a queue just to get onto Big W's website.

One frustrated mum shared on Big W Mums Australia how she had checked her order status afterwards to find multiple items for her click and collect order cancelled.

"Anyone else logged on this morning to check on the progress of their order to see this? All items still showing as available on website," she asked.

A Big W spokesman told news.com.au that most customers hadn't experienced issues with their orders, but any that did were "swiftly resolved".

"At the strike of midnight, thousands of customers jumped online," they said.

"We anticipated our online launch would attract a large number of savvy parents and introduced the BIG W Waiting Lounge to manage the virtual queue, much like they would experience in store.

"Most shoppers checked out without a hitch but for a small number, there were a few technical glitches online that were swiftly resolved."

Originally published as Receipt reveals staggering Big W spend