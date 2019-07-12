Recent history against 'Gulls ahead of rivalry match

HANGING ON: Tweed Seagulls coach Ben Woolf looks on during his side's fourth straight loss last weekend.

HANGING ON: Tweed Seagulls coach Ben Woolf looks on during his side's fourth straight loss last weekend. Michael Doyle

RUGBY LEAGUE: Tweed have not beaten their arch-rival in the last seven Intrust Super Cup meetings with Burleigh.

The Bears have become a bogie-team for the Seagulls, who are currently on a four game losing streak.

A nightmare run of games where the NSW-based side has had to face the top four teams in a five-game span will end on Sunday against the second placed Bears.

The Seagulls go into the contest a massive underdog and will need to produce their best to overcome a Bears side who is striving for a title.

Tweed coach Ben Woolf said a win this weekend would be massive for the confidence of his club, but it was not the critical.

"Our biggest aim at the moment is to just finish in the eight,” Woolf said.

"We knew it was going to be a tough five weeks and we have been unlucky with injuries.

"At the moment the most important thing is playing well.

"If we could snag a win that would be really important but if we play well against one of the best teams in the competition that will be good for us.”

Tweed will be again without the services of Ryley Jacks, who remains with the Gold Coast Titans.

But their halves pairing is starting to show positive signs.

Luke Jurd and Lindon McGrady were exceptional during last week's fight-back against Wynnum-Manly.

It was their composure and ball control which Woolf says he wants to see for 80 minutes this Sunday against the Bears.

"The Townville game and last week's second half is as good as we have played in regard to ball control.

"That is one of Jurd's big strengths, he brings that control to our team.”

Cracking the Burleigh defence was the biggest challenge for Tweed when these teams met each other in round three this season.

Tweed were arguably the dominant side for 60 minutes but could only crack the Bears defence once in the loss.

Defence is the great strength of the Bears according to Woolf and will have to be matched and bettered by Tweed's attack if they are to cause an upset.

"They are a very strong team across the paddock.

"I think their defence is their big thing.

"They really get off their line well and they are very physical.”

Kick-off for the round 17 clash will be Sunday at 1.10pm at Piggabeen Sports Complex.

The game will be televised live on Channel 9.