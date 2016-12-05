26°
News

Reception boost for Northern Rivers

5th Dec 2016 5:15 PM
Deputy Premier John Barilaro MP & Thomas George MP after announcing a new mobile tower for Mt Burrell.
Deputy Premier John Barilaro MP & Thomas George MP after announcing a new mobile tower for Mt Burrell. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

INTERNET and phone reception is set to receive a major boost with the instalment of a new mobile phone tower at Mount Burrell.

With $40 million invested in the Mobile Black Spots Program, the Northern Rivers will receive greater reception, as new towers are also secured at Koonorigan and Koreelah.

Lismore MP Thomas George said the locations were selected after an additional $15 million contribution by the NSW Government in partnership with funding from the Commonwealth Government and mobile carriers.

"This is great news for our region and Improved mobile coverage will ensure our community is safer and better connected,” Mr George said.

"These towers are three of 174 that will be delivered over four years.”

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional Development John Barilaro said the State and Federal Governments are working hard with the private sector to deliver quality mobile phone services to regional NSW.

"People in our regions deserve to be able to make a phone call, access the internet and connect online with the same ease as people in larger centres, and the NSW Government's commitment to the Mobile Phone Black Spot program is making that happen,” Mr Barilaro said.

"With the overall delivery of towers under the program, we are ensuring our communities are safer, more accessible and better connected for now and for the future.”

The program is the most significant one-time increase in mobile network coverage to outer metropolitan, regional and remote Australia delivered by a single public funding program in Australian mobile communications history.

For more information, visit https://www.communications.gov.au/what-we-do/phone/mobile-services-and-coverage/mobile-black-spot-program.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  mobile black spot program mobile phone mobile phone towers mt burrell network northern rivers

DA causes big splash in Hastings Point

DA causes big splash in Hastings Point

Big4 North Star Holiday Resort park wants to redevelop its water slide.

Tweed 'a disgrace' after three-day traffic blitz

One truck driver hauling a large excavator was charged with mid-range drink-driving and driving unlicenced during a police operation.

Driver's on drugs and drink targeted in crackdown

Tweed achieves green status with top awards

TOP MARKS: Fingal Head Coastcare member Kay Bolton, Councillor Ron Cooper and Tweed/Byron Aboriginal Land Council CEO Leweena Williams celebrate their respective Blue Star Sustainability Awards.

Keeping Tweed beautiful with awards.

Why I dumped Gable Tostee as boyfriend

Gable Tostee's former girlfriend Lizzi Evans.

"We had hoped to begin a new chapter of life..."

Local Partners

One public transport system on way

A solution's in sight for frustrated Tweed public transport users who are currently forced to use two different ticketing systems.

Tweed achieves green status with top awards

TOP MARKS: Fingal Head Coastcare member Kay Bolton, Councillor Ron Cooper and Tweed/Byron Aboriginal Land Council CEO Leweena Williams celebrate their respective Blue Star Sustainability Awards.

Keeping Tweed beautiful with awards.

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Cooly sings out for carols

Santa gets ready to skydive into the Coolangatta Christmas Carols on Sunday, December 13. Photo: Scott Powick Daily News

Santa dropping in for Christmas Carols at Coolangatta

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Hacksaw Ridge wins big in first round of AACTA Awards

Hacksaw Ridge wins big in first round of AACTA Awards

THE industry awards were handed out today, with the main awards to take place on Wednesday.

Paris Hilton fumes at clumsy partygoers

A reveller spilt their drink on Paris Hilton's DJ decks

Winnie Harlow isn't a role model

Winnie Harlow insists she isn't a role model.

Felicity Jones proud of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story role

Felicity Jones feels it is "important" for a woman to head Rogue One

Kiwi's plea to Ellen DeGeneres to save bakery after quake

Ellen... we need your magic.

Family had to be helicoptered out after powerful quake

Seacrest: Things are "going better" for Kim and Kanye

Ryan Seacrest says things are "going better now" for Kanye West

Jonah Hill involved in a car accident

Jonah Hill was involved in a car crash on Saturday

Exceptional Rendered Family Home with Views to the Surfers Paradise Skyline

56 Mount Bilinga Circuit, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 2 $699,000

This rendered family home rests on a large elevated block capturing fantastic Hinterland views, right through to the Surfers Paradise skyline. A modern...

Once in a Lifetime!

230A Trees Road, Tallebudgera 4228

Residential Land Surrounded by top notch acreage homes, a move to this peaceful environment ... Forthcoming...

Surrounded by top notch acreage homes, a move to this peaceful environment may be a once in a lifetime opportunity for your family. Established trees, beautiful...

Bush to Beach in Minutes!

112 Valley Drive, Tallebudgera 4228

House 4 2 4 Above $779,000

After living for 14 years in this lovely acreage home the owners are now moving on, creating a unique window of opportunity for one very fortunate family. Valley...

Well-presented Duplex in a Superb Location

2/1 Malparara Street, Tugun 4224

Duplex 2 1 1 $475,000

Situated in a sought-after location within a short stroll to Tugun Beach, public transport and the local shopping precinct, this well-presented duplex is sure to...

Love Me As I Am....Or Make Me What You Can

9 Bambery Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 2 2 1 AUCTION

OPEN FOR INSPECTION SATURDAY 10 DECEMBER AT 1:00 - 1:30PM NSW DST Here is a rare opportunity to purchase an original beach shack in a position so amazing it...

&#39;THE BAY APARTMENTS&#39; - RAINBOW BAY - YOURS TO OWN TODAY!

36/243 Boundary Street (The Bay Apartments), Rainbow Bay...

Unit 2 2 1 $465,000

Located in the secure Bay Apartments in the heart of Rainbow Bay and surrounded by a beach lifestyle is this comfortable fully furnished 2 bedroom apartment.

The Ultimate Beach House

2 King Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 3 2 Price Guide...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION SATURDAY 10 DECEMBER AT 12:00 - 12:30PM NSW DST Located in an enviable corner position directly opposite beach access, this stunning low...

The Essence of Luxury and Style with Ocean Views

22 Parkes Lane, Terranora 2486

House 3 3 2 $759,000

This exceptionally designed floor plan reveals warm timber flooring and high ceilings which creates a striking architectural impression. With its welcoming...

&#39;This impressive family home has it all and a lifestyle to match!&#39;

160 Botanical Circuit, Banora Point 2486

House 4 2 2 $735,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION SATURDAY 10 DECEMBER 12:00 - 12:30PM NSW DST Spacious covered pergola area overlooking the Inground lap pool and spa Conveniently located...

Resort style living in sought after Rainbow Bay

13/3 Eden Street, Rainbow Bay 4225

Unit 2 2 1 $595,000

OPEN THIS SATURDAY 10 DECEMBER 2016 AT 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST Two bedrooms, two bathroom apartment in Yacht Harbour Towers * Spacious sunlit open plan lounge...

Banks reclaim Gladstone homes as job losses bite

LONG FALL: Property experts Heron Todd say, based on key market indicators, Gladstone is still travelling to the bottom of the market, with property prices set to get cheaper.

Property valuers say Gladstone housing market hasn't hit the bottom

The million dollar property to test Mackay's market

This Victoria St building will go to auction Tuesday and investors will be watching closely to see how much it sells for.

'High profile architect designed CBD asset' goes to auction

Chinese locked out of Australian property market

The rules are different if you're a foreigner

The buyer was from China - the trouble started right there

Morrison signs off on new affordable rental model

Australia's Treasurer Scott Morrison speaks during a press conference after a meeting of the Council of Federal Financial Relations at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.

Scott Morrison signed off on development of a new financing model

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!