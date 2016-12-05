Reception boost for Northern Rivers

INTERNET and phone reception is set to receive a major boost with the instalment of a new mobile phone tower at Mount Burrell.

With $40 million invested in the Mobile Black Spots Program, the Northern Rivers will receive greater reception, as new towers are also secured at Koonorigan and Koreelah.

Lismore MP Thomas George said the locations were selected after an additional $15 million contribution by the NSW Government in partnership with funding from the Commonwealth Government and mobile carriers.

"This is great news for our region and Improved mobile coverage will ensure our community is safer and better connected,” Mr George said.

"These towers are three of 174 that will be delivered over four years.”

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional Development John Barilaro said the State and Federal Governments are working hard with the private sector to deliver quality mobile phone services to regional NSW.

"People in our regions deserve to be able to make a phone call, access the internet and connect online with the same ease as people in larger centres, and the NSW Government's commitment to the Mobile Phone Black Spot program is making that happen,” Mr Barilaro said.

"With the overall delivery of towers under the program, we are ensuring our communities are safer, more accessible and better connected for now and for the future.”

The program is the most significant one-time increase in mobile network coverage to outer metropolitan, regional and remote Australia delivered by a single public funding program in Australian mobile communications history.

For more information, visit https://www.communications.gov.au/what-we-do/phone/mobile-services-and-coverage/mobile-black-spot-program.