Record numbers converge for Tweed Coast Enduro

The third annual Tweed Coast Enduro launches in Pottsville this morning with a large contingent of athletes set to tackle the course.

TWEED Coast Enduro organisers are expecting the biggest field of participants ever assembled to line-up for the start of the gruelling Pottsville competition on Saturday.

The endurance event has become a staple of the Tweed's summer sporting calendar, with athletes from across Queensland and NSW pushing their bodies to the limit over a 1.9km swim, a 90km cycle leg and a half-marathon length 21.1km run.

Organiser Mike Crawley from QSM Sports said participant registrations were up by about 100 on average across the event's three-year history.

He said the Enduro had also attracted a high number of team registrations, with athletes keen to take on a unique and highly challenging endurance course which wasn't for the faint hearted.

"The distance they're doing is very long, and there's only so many people strong and fit enough to do it," Crawley said.

Racing starts in Mooball Creek at 7.30am with a 750m swim for the new Sprint category, followed by long course athletes starting from Buckingham St beach at 8.20am.

Competitors will then tackle the cycle leg from Tweed Coast Holiday Park, making their way along Tweed Coast Rd towards Wooyung.

The run leg follows Overall Drive along the creek bank and Black Rocks fields, with the first competitors expected to finish around 3pm.

Crawley said times could vary sharply depending on weather and the run leg was where a title could be won or lost.

"By lunch Pottsville cooks up with humidity and that adds stress to runners who've already done enormous distances," he said.

"That's where it becomes a bit more difficult and if there's not much wind blowing, it's pretty hot."

Crawley said while the event attracted elite athletes, the goal was to offer an event anyone could try.

He said one blind and one wheelchair athlete would also be competing this year.

"We want to offer the opportunity for everyone to be able to race," he said.

Competition is across Individual Eunduroist, Sprint and First Timer categories, and Relay and All In Team events.

Residents can expect delays tomorrow, with traffic entry closed along Tweed Coast Rd between 7am and 1pm; and local vehicle access to and from Overall Dr detoured via Anne St.