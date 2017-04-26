Recovery grants for flood affected Tweed farmers

TWEED primary producers can now access recovery grants through the Commonwealth-State Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements (NDRRA).

Justice Minister Michael Keenan and New South Wales Minister for Emergency Services Troy Grant today announced recovery grants were available to assist eligible primary producers in Tweed and Lismore who have been severely affected by the recent North Coast floods.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest welcomed the announcement and said local farmers would be grateful for the assistance.

Mr Keenan said the move would speed up the recovery.

"Our governments have recognised that primary producers in Lismore and Tweed were significantly impacted by the North Coast floods, and have acted swiftly to provide additional assistance to ensure they have the support they need to recover as quickly as possible,” Mr Keenan said.

"Importantly, the recovery grants being announced today are on top of the low interest rate loans and freight subsidies that have already been made available to affected farmers.”

Mr Grant said the North Coast floods have caused more than $20 million worth of damage to the primary production sector in Tweed and Lismore.

"Last week I visited primary producers in the region to see the damage firsthand,” he said.

"This additional assistance will help the farmers hardest hit to get their properties back up and running as quickly as possible.

"The grants being announced today will help eligible farmers with their recovery by funding clean-up and reinstatement activities, including salvaging crops, replacing pasture, purchasing fodder and repairing damaged equipment and machinery.

"Further Category C applications for primary producers and small businesses are being prepared and will be submitted to the Commonwealth shortly.”

To apply for a recovery grant, primary producers in Tweed and Lismore should contact the NSW Rural Assistance Authority on 1800 678 593 or visit raa.nsw.gov.au.

Further information on disaster assistance is available at disasterassist.gov.au and emergency.nsw.gov.au.