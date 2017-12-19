Recovery help still needed from state

Occupants of the Chinderah Bay Caravan park survey rising flood waters as it swamps their caravans on March 31, 2017.

Occupants of the Chinderah Bay Caravan park survey rising flood waters as it swamps their caravans on March 31, 2017. Scott Powick

STATE Opposition Leader Luke Foley has called on the Berejiklian Government to pick up local councils' bills for flood recovery.

Mr Foley said the $9million shortfall in the Tweed Shire Council's repair bill could damage the region after receiving $20 million in state assistance.

"I was so affected by a couple of meetings I had with the business community in Murwillumbah,” he said.

"There's direct financial assistance that the State Government and Federal Government ought to be providing.

"But there's also indirect assistance such as payroll tax relief.”

While local residents and businesspeople had made "marvellous efforts” to rebuild their lives, he said a lack of support could exacerbate "perennially high youth unemployment on the North Coast”.

"We can't allow businesses to go under in Murwillumbah,” he said.

"We have to help. And the State Government should be partnering with local government, not leaving local councils in the lurch for a very big recovery cost.”