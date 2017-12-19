Menu
Login
News

Recovery help still needed from state

Occupants of the Chinderah Bay Caravan park survey rising flood waters as it swamps their caravans on March 31, 2017.
Occupants of the Chinderah Bay Caravan park survey rising flood waters as it swamps their caravans on March 31, 2017. Scott Powick
Liana Turner
by

STATE Opposition Leader Luke Foley has called on the Berejiklian Government to pick up local councils' bills for flood recovery.

Mr Foley said the $9million shortfall in the Tweed Shire Council's repair bill could damage the region after receiving $20 million in state assistance.

"I was so affected by a couple of meetings I had with the business community in Murwillumbah,” he said.

"There's direct financial assistance that the State Government and Federal Government ought to be providing.

"But there's also indirect assistance such as payroll tax relief.”

While local residents and businesspeople had made "marvellous efforts” to rebuild their lives, he said a lack of support could exacerbate "perennially high youth unemployment on the North Coast”.

"We can't allow businesses to go under in Murwillumbah,” he said.

"We have to help. And the State Government should be partnering with local government, not leaving local councils in the lurch for a very big recovery cost.”

Tweed Daily News
Horse whisperer heads to Murwillumbah

Horse whisperer heads to Murwillumbah

Horsemanship champ Guy McLean will bring his show to the Tweed this month

Kingscliff's Central Park to open on Friday

Carolyn Byrne, Mark Humphries, Council's General Manager Troy Green, Steward Brawley and Councillor Warren Polglasee are excited for the opening of Kingscliff's new Central Park.

Council set to open the new park ahead of Christmas.

Tweed cinema has a slick new look

Hoyts Tweed City's duty manager Georgie Oram and manager Glenn Brooker try out the new reclining cinema seats.

Sit back and relax in revamped cinema's new reclining chairs

RECALL: 70,000 Ford and Mazda utes affected over fire risks

Ford has issued a warning to owners of Ranger utes built since July 2016 to avoid driving over long grass due to a fire risk. Picture: Supplied

FORD and Mazda have issued an urgent warning to 70,000 owners

Local Partners